NIF listed on the Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange

The National Investment Fund Holding Company Limited has been listed on the Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange.
The NIF bond, which the government reported had raised $4 billion, was oversubscribed after it was offered to public in July.
Following yesterday ceremony it was placed on the stock bond market of the TTSE.
This listing allows the opportunity for those who failed get their hands on the NIF bonds during the public offering a second chance to obtain them.
However, this will depend on the willingness of the current owners of the bonds to sell them so early on.
Experts believe the varying tiers of the NIF bond may encourage activity.
The NIF bond, which includes stocks in Republic Financial Holdings Limited, One Caribbean Media Limited, WITCO, Angostura Holdings Limited and TGU were initially offered as 5-year, 12-year and 20-year packages.
