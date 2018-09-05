One of the suspects in Toronto Mall shooting is of Trinbagonian decent

One of the suspects of last Thursday’s shooting in an upscale mall in Toronto is said to be of Trinbagonian parentage.
20-year-old Zion Sankar-Beharry is one of two men facing several charges in a Toronto court.
Mr. Sankar-Beharry was arrested at his home on Monday in Ontario, after shots were fired inside Yorkdale’s Mall during an altercation with two groups operating as gangs.
Mr. Sankar-Beharry’s parents are originally from Trinidad, and migrated to Canada several years ago but he was born in Ontario.
The event was broadcast worldwide and was first believed to be an act of terror. It gripped the city of Toronto in which the Yorkdale Mall was shut down. It reopened the following day.
The star reported that Mr. Sankar-Beharry faces 11 charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of recklessly discharging a firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a weapon and possessing a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, among other gun related charges.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.