Another sex offender gets bail…Magistrate advises if he is within 500 feet of child…run

Port of Spain Magistrate advises a 27-year-old Santa Cruz labourer accused of sexual assault to run away if he is ever within 500 feet of his 11-year-old stepdaughter.
Adia Mohammed appeared in the 7th Court yesterday charged with causing/inciting the child to engage in a sexual activity.
He was granted $80,000 bail but the magistrate ordered that he must not be within 500 feet from the girl.
She further ordered that he must not communicate whether directly or indirectly with the child.
The labourer asked for clarity on the bail conditions given that he may be in a public place unaware the child is nearby.
The Magistrate responded, if you see her, run.
A date for reappearance was not forthcoming.
