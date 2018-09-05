2 million worth of marijuana discovered in Champ Fleurs

Over 2 million dollars worth of marijuana is discovered in Champs Fleurs.
Reports say between 9:00am and 1:00pm, on Monday officers proceeded to a forested area in the district, where they discovered and destroyed four marijuana fields containing 2,680 fully grown marijuana trees, 3.18 kilograms of cured marijuana, 700 seedlings, 5 pounds of marijuana seeds and three camps.
The drug has an estimated street value of $2.6 million TT dollars.
No one was arrested
This is the second marijuana eradication exercise conducted in the Northern Division in the past week.
On Friday 31st August, 2018, $2mn in marijuana trees were destroyed at Spring Valley Road, St. Joseph, along with seedlings, fertilizers and 5 camps.
