I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

2 million worth of marijuana discovered in Champ Fleurs

Posted on September 5, 2018 by newscenter5

Police-lights-4_13Over 2 million dollars worth of marijuana is discovered in Champs Fleurs.

Reports say between 9:00am and 1:00pm, on Monday officers proceeded to a forested area in the district, where they discovered and destroyed four marijuana fields containing 2,680 fully grown marijuana trees, 3.18 kilograms of cured marijuana, 700 seedlings, 5 pounds of marijuana seeds and three camps.

 

The drug has an estimated street value of $2.6 million TT dollars.

 

No one was arrested

 

This is the second marijuana eradication exercise conducted in the Northern Division in the past week.

 

On Friday 31st August, 2018, $2mn in marijuana trees were destroyed at Spring Valley Road, St. Joseph, along with seedlings, fertilizers and 5 camps.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *