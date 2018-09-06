Police foil burglary at Massy Stores

Police foil a burglary at Massy Stores, Arima, and arrest five suspects in the process.

According to a statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service officers detained the men who broke into Massy Stores supermarket on Broadway, Arima.

The release says Cpl. Dexter Dardaine and PC Mark Thomas, of Arima CID, were on mobile patrol along Broadway Street at around 1:00 am on Monday when they spotted suspicious movements inside the supermarket.

The officers called for back up and the supermarket was surrounded.

Shortly after, two suspects were seen fleeing the scene through the roof of the building.

The two men, a 24-year-old of Sea Lots and a 21-year-old of Morvant, were subsequently arrested.

Three other suspects, a 36-year-old of Point Fortin, a 28-year-old of Champ Fleurs, and a 25-year-old Morvant man were found in the vicinity of the supermarket.

Another man was found sitting in a Nissan AD wagon.

Checks revealed the two suspects had gained entry to the business place by removing galvanize sheeting on the western side of the building and removing a ceiling tile.

However nothing of value was taken.

Investigations are ongoing.