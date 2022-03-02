TTUTA President up in arms over Minister’s request for face-to-face classes for some students

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, Antoinia De Freitas

The President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is not pleased with what she sees as flip flopping of the Ministry of Education on the issue of face to face classes.

Antoinia De Freitas earlier this morning said the Education Minister needs to be clear on what her Ministry wants to do with the students who are writing upcoming exams.

And Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly makes an appeal to students to continue practicing health and safety protocols so that schools can remain opened.

Minister Gadsby-Dolly gave the advice yesterday as she paid visits to schools in east & central Trinidad.

Accompanied by a team of senior executives from the Ministry Dr Gadsby-Dolly visited schools in the St. George east and Caroni education districts.

In a release the Ministry says the delegation visited 16 schools, starting at 8:00am at the Mt. Hope Secondary School.

During the tour, the delegation engaged school administrators on matters of safety protocols, infrastructure, attendance schedules and other operational matters at schools.

The Education Minister also took the opportunity to interact with students, reassuring them of the Ministry’s efforts to ensure all health and safety systems are operational for their continued educational and physical wellbeing.