Murder suspect found dead in Maloney Police Station

Posted on March 2, 2022 by admin

Murder suspect Norville Edwards is found dead at the Maloney Police Station.

Fifty-seven-year-old Mr. Edwards, a resident of Morvant, was discovered motionless in a cell at around 9pm on Monday.

Police say a piece of clothing was found wrapped around his neck.

Officers say efforts to revive him failed.

Mr. Edwards was being questioned in connection with the death of Jonathan Phillip in Morvant on February 25th, 2022.

He was detained last weekend.

A post mortem is to be performed on Mr. Edwards’s body today.

