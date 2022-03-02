Acting top CoP says someone will be held accountable for leaking photos of the deceased on social media

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob says he is appalled by a video clip and photos being circulated on social media showing the remains of the 3 men.

An Express Newspaper report quotes Mr. Jacob as saying, if it is determined that a member of the police service was involved in the release of these photos and clips, action would be taken.

The acting top cop says an investigation into the suspected leak is underway.

He says this goes against the police service rules and regulations and standing orders on the conduct when dealing with post mortems.

Mr. Jacob is reported as saying if the police are culpable the Professional Standards Bureau would lead the investigations.