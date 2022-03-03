Fourth body recovered in Paria pipeline

Paria Fuels Limited has recovered Rishi Nagassar’s remains.

All 4 victims of the accident are now recovered.

Mr. Nagassar’s body was pulled out of the 30-inch pipeline at 12:36am today.

Paria says the operation had to be conducted with extreme care, given the fact that the bodies were lodged behind diving equipment in the pipeline.

The family of Mr. Nagassar has been advised and the company has extended condolences and offered counseling support.

The other 3 bodies were recovered on Monday this week.

They are Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jr.

Paria Fuels has been criticised for its handling of the tragedy and its treatment of the families affected by the incident.

The 4 men were employed by contractor LMCS Limited to carry out maintenance work on a 30-inch pipeline at Paria.

Last Friday they were sucked into the pipeline.

There is an online petition calling for the board of the Paria Fuels Limited to be dismissed pending investigations, which have been launched, by the company and the Ministry of Energy.