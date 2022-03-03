Police association head disturbed by assumption made by Acting Police Commissioner

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob

The Police Social and Welfare Association is disturbed by an assumption of Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob.

President Gideon Dickson says it was premature of Mr. Jacob to assume that an officer posted pictures and a video clip of the remains of the 3 dead divers.

Members of the public have expressed outrage at the postings.

Acting Commissioner Jacob has been reported as saying if it is determined that a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service was responsible for leaking the pictures, action would be taken.

The statement is not sitting well with the head of the association.

The acting top cop said he has launched an investigation into the matter.

Mr. Dickson wants to wait on the findings before pointing fingers.

The bodies of Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban and Yusuf Henry were identified by their loved ones on Tuesday.

The photos and the 14-second video were released around the same time.