HDC grilled over late audit reports

Opposition Senator Wade Mark

Staff shortages and a lack of funds are blamed for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development not submitting audited reports since 2013.

But this is not sitting well with Opposition Senator and Chairman of the Public Accounts Enterprise Committee Wade Mark.

Sitting before the committee yesterday were the Ministry and the East Port of Spain Development Company.

Chairman Mark would question the delay in the submission of audited reports.

He was not impressed.

In response Permanent Secretary Claire Davidson Williams would explain.

The PS flagged a lack of funding as another issue.

The committee examined the audited accounts, balance sheets and other financial statements of the East Port of Spain Development Company Limited (EPOS) for the financial years 2012 and 2013.