Father and son abducted …one of them is found dead

Police are now looking for the abductors and killers of 53-year-old poultry farmer Imran Mohammed.

Mr. Mohammed was found dead after he and his 22-year-old son, Isiah were abducted on Tuesday.

According to police reports the 2 men were taken against their will from Chaguanas.

They were placed in the trunk of their vehicle.

The Mohammed’s, of Dow Village, California, were travelling in a Suzuki vehicle along the Longdenville Old Road at around 12.30 pm Tuesday, when they were attacked.

Police say a black Nissan Sunny B-15 blocked their path and 2 men armed with guns emerged and forced them into the back seat of the vehicle.

After driving to Las Lomas, the abductors parked the car in some bushes.

They gagged and tied up father and son, and took their phones.

The assailants then bundled the 2 into the trunk and left.

Reports say Isaiah managed to loosen the ties and untie his father.

However by the time officers arrived on the scene the senior Mr. Mohammed was dead.

Police believe Mr. Mohammed may have choked on the gag placed in his mouth.

Police reports also say there was also a wound to the side head and blood oozing from his nose.

Police have launched a search for the suspects.