TTUTA HAS A NEW PRESIDENT…

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, gets a new president.

He is, Crystal Bevin Ashe.

Mr. Bevin ashe was elected president after voting was held after teachers went to the polls yesterday.

After ballots were counted Mr. Bevin Ashe won 3546 votes.

Mr. Bevin-Ashe replaces Martin Lum Kin, who garnered 1019 votes for the post of president.

In a statement from secretary OPF, the elections commission, Edward Ramsumair, the second vice president is Nigel Figaro, who gathered 4395 votes against his rival marsha huggins who got 2303.

Also making up the new executive of TTUTA is, Barry Joel Desian as 3rd vice president, Sueann Marchan as general secretary, and Dillon Chad Harrickchand as treasurer.