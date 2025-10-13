I955 FM
PRIME MININSTER VOWS TO GO WAR FOR THE LOVE OF THE COUNTRY…

Posted on October 13, 2025 by admin

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar makes a vow to the nation.

She is willing to go to war against, crime, corruption and neglect.

Reliving the journey of the ancestors’ Mrs. Persad -Bissessar was part of her constituency’s celebrations of Divali last Saturday evening.

The prime minister insisted her love for this country, and its people have no boundaries.

She said, the nation has faced ten years of exile under the previous administration.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said, she always knew the light will shine on her again and so it did on April 28th this year.

She said, all over the country it was clear love and hope had not died.

