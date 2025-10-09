ONE MILLION DOLLARS BAIL FOR GOVERNMENT MINISTER DAVID LEE…HE VOWS TO CLEAR HIS NAME.

Minister of housing Dr. David Lee says, he was vindicated of criminal charges before, and he has faith that he will have his day in court again and has his name cleared a second time.

The express contacted the minister yesterday by phone, after he was granted $1 million bail.

Both housing minister and Caroni Central MP David Lee and businessman, Hugh Leong Poi has been discharged from hospital and they have appeared before a master of the court on fraud charges.

The two had complained of feeling ill, after they were arrested on Tuesday this week.

When their matters were called before master Lisa Singh-Phillip, yesterday they were said to be receiving treatment at hospital.

Minister Lee was yesterday granted $1 million dollars bail, while Mr. Leong Poi was freed on 600 thousand dollars bail.

Their detention came months after a magistrate dismissed fraud charges against them, relating to the alleged abuse of a tax exemption for parliamentarians on a luxury vehicle.

On Tuesday the TTPS confirmed that judicial warrants were executed against both men, following instructions from DPP Roger Gaspard, SC.

According to the release, Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro, received the warrants around 12.15 pm.

There are already calls for minister Lee to be removed from the cabinet, while the courts adjudicate his matters.

Yesterday, at a news conference the Parliament’s Chief Whip Marvin Gonzales called, on the prime minister to do the right thing.

The police commissioner Alister Guevarro said, upon the arrest of the two, said the police service remains committed to upholding the rule of law.