CLEAN UP OPERATIONS CONITNUE IN WESTERN TRINIDAD FOLLOWING TORNADO AND WATERSPROUTS…

Damage to several houses has been reported after what is being called, waterspouts and a weak tornado past over parts of the west.

At least three roofs were blown off yesterday, as a result of the shocking weather incident.

No injuries were recorded.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service says, at around midday, “a low-level trough” together with daytime heating produced strong isolated thunderstorm activity.

This is said to have created waterspouts and a weak tornado over northwestern Trinidad in the vicinity of Westmoorings.

Resident Mc Arthur Marquez says, what he witnessed was traumatic.

Rural and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen, went to the Westmoorings area together with disaster experts from her ministry.

The minister told of damage to the electrical infrastructure.

Also visiting the area was the Member of Parliament for Diego Martin West Hans Des Vignes.

He said efforts would be made to assist affected residents.

MP De Vignes also vowed to give immediate assistance, until disaster grants are issued.