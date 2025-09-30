I955 FM


PM IN TALKS WITH RUBIO…

Posted on September 30, 2025 by admin

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar will today hold talks with US Secretary of state Marco Rubio in Washington.

The prime minister was yesterday on her way from, New York to the US Capital via train.

She says, national security and safety would be a top priority on the agenda.

Today’s meeting will take place at the US department of state.

She is expected to return to Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow night.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said, yesterday her visit to Washington is at the invitation of secretary Rubio, and she is not aware of any other Caricom member being invited to the meeting.

The prime minister left Trinidad on September 25th, where she addressed the United Nations general assembly.

She was originally scheduled to return today but extended her trip following Mr. Rubio’s invitation.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar also revealed foreign and Caricom affairs minister Sean Sobers has also secured a meeting with the United States trade representative’s office, in addition to the meeting with Mr. Rubio, to discuss trade tariffs.

