A POLICE OFFICER HANDS IN HIS BADGE…

Protesting the treatment he reportedly received from colleagues, a police officer has handed in his badge and has left the service.

Russel Bedasse says, over the weekend officers visited him home in Claxton Bay saying they wanted his uniform.

Mr. Bedasse had no problem handing over the uniform, and accusing the police of not responding when his mother was reported missing.

His mother’s name was Shelawaithie Meera Bedasie.

After she failed to answer several calls, to her cell phone she was found hanging from a tree on September 24th.

Mr. Bedasie is convinced her death was staged to look like a suicide.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin is reported, as saying the retrieval of the uniform was standard procedure.