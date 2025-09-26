ANOTHER FATAL POLICE SHOOTING IN SANGRE GRANDE…

There has been another fatal police involved shooting in, Sangre Grande the second in five days.

The identity of the dead man has not yet been released.

Reports say, the incident near the Swaha Hindu College on Cunapo Southern Main Road, Sangre Grande, occurred at around 7: 05 last night.

Newscentre five understands, officers went to coal mine road to conduct an exercise at a house in the area.

It is said, during the operation a man fitting the description of a person of interest was seen at the house.

Officers are reported to have called on the man to surrender, but the man pulled out an object resembling a firearm and pointed it in the direction of officers.

Police say, they became fearful for their lives and opened fire on the suspect.

They stated, moments later the alleged assailant was discovered lying motionless on the ground.

Police say, an AR Rifle was found near the body.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The body was then removed to the Forensic Science Centre, where an autopsy is expected pending positive identification.

Last Sunday police shot and killed Shyien Trancoso and Enrique Garcia in Sangre Grande.

Mr. Trancoso was a serving member of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment.