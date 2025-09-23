THE PRIME MINISTER TOLD PROBE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST HER MINISTER OF HOMELAND SECURITY…

The People’s National Movement is demanding an immediate independent probe, into the allegation that Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander, met with gang leaders before and after the last general election at a state prison.

Via a voice note yesterday, PNM chairman Marvin Gonzales said, there must be an investigation into these serious allegations, to determine the facts.

He said, the government must ensure public trust in the nation’s institutions is not further eroded.

He called on Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar, to issue a public statement on this matter.

Minister alexander has signaled his intent, to take legal action against Ms. Primus over statements made about him.

Lawyer for detained prisons supervisor Garth Guada, has written to Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro demanding a “full and immediate” investigation into the matter.

Yesterday at a news conference, Crystal Primus lamented the conditions under which her client is being kept.

