I955 FM


  • LISTEN LIVE

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

RELATIVES OF MARIAH SEENATH ARE CALLING FOR JUSTICE …

Posted on September 22, 2025 by admin

A twelve-year-old girl has been found dead in a track near the friendship village recreation ground in Ste. Madeline.

The girl’s name is Mariah Seenath.

She was a student of Ste. Madeleine secondary school.

Her body was discovered just after midday last Saturday.

According to police, a passerby noticed dogs in the area and on checking, found the child lying motionless with a bruise to her stomach and grass around her neck.

Her father Marlon Seenath believes Mariah was murdered.

Speaking with reporters Mr. Seenath called for justice.

The body was removed to the San Fernando general hospital mortuary.

A post-mortem is expected at the forensic science centre.

Investigators say, Mariah was last seen leaving her grandmother’s home that morning, on her way to her father’s residence.

Officers from homicide region III are leading the investigation.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *