RELATIVES OF MARIAH SEENATH ARE CALLING FOR JUSTICE …

A twelve-year-old girl has been found dead in a track near the friendship village recreation ground in Ste. Madeline.

The girl’s name is Mariah Seenath.

She was a student of Ste. Madeleine secondary school.

Her body was discovered just after midday last Saturday.

According to police, a passerby noticed dogs in the area and on checking, found the child lying motionless with a bruise to her stomach and grass around her neck.

Her father Marlon Seenath believes Mariah was murdered.

Speaking with reporters Mr. Seenath called for justice.

The body was removed to the San Fernando general hospital mortuary.

A post-mortem is expected at the forensic science centre.

Investigators say, Mariah was last seen leaving her grandmother’s home that morning, on her way to her father’s residence.

Officers from homicide region III are leading the investigation.