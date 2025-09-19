GOVERNEMNT HOPES TO RE-OPEN THE COUVA CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL BY THE END OF THE YEAR…

Government is assuring every effort is being made to fully operationalize the stalled, Couva Children’s Hospital.

During a tour of the multi billion-dollar hospital yesterday, government ministers and other officials were shown pieces of equipment which are now obsolete, because of lack of use after completion more than ten years ago.

The hospital has never been fully utilized by the previous Peoples National Movement government, except for a short period during the covid-19 pandemic.

The United National Congress out of office repeatedly slammed the last government for not putting to use, what was lacking in the health sector.

Bio medical engineers attached to UDECOTT, showed how expensive equipment were never put to use and some were still in plastic.

Health minister Dr. Lackram Bodoe and works and Infrastructure Minister Jerlean John were present.

The hospital has 230 beds, 150 for adults and 80 for children.

Many still wrapped in plastic.

Minister John said, she is hoping for an opening by the end of the year.

Health minister Dr. Bodoe said staffing the hospital is being addressed.

Members of the media were also part of the tour.