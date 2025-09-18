KESHORN WALCOTT WINS JAVELIN GOLD AT WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS IN TOKYO…

Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott captures the gold medal, the men’s javelin throw event of the ongoing world athletics championships in Tokyo.

He defeated the star-studded line-up of Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem, Anderson Peters and Julian Weber a short while ago.

The 32-year-old athlete touched the distance of 88.16 m in his fourth attempt, which helped him finish at the top.

India’s Neeraj Chopra, who was the defending champion, finished 8th with the best throw of 84.03 m, and Pakistan’s Nadeem finished 10th in the final with a distance of 82.75 m.