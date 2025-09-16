A MAJOR SHAKE UP IN THE EXECUTIVE OF THE TTPS…

Changes at the top of the police service

Assistant Commissioner of police Wayne Mystar, has been sent on vacation.

It is expected to be out for 16 months.

It is reported, Wayne Mystar was told of the police commissioner’s decision yesterday morning.

The commissioner has also reassigned deputy commissioners of police Junior Benjamin Suzette Martin and Natasha George.

Mr. Benjamin was moved from operations to administration, Mr. Martin from intelligence to operations; and Mr. George from administration to intelligence and investigations.

The changes are said to have surprised many in the police service, particularly since the country is still under a state of emergency.

Last week the Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander advised senior officers, to set aside their differences and work with their commissioner – or get out of service.

Minister Alexander made the comment during a passing-out parade at the, St. James barracks.

At the time, minister Alexander hinted at tensions among the hierarchy of the police service.

The minister later denied he was directing the warnings to any particular officer, and insisted his only objective had been to encourage all officers to recommit to the job.