OVER THREE HUNDRED URP WORKERS ARE HOME TODAY, THEIR SERVICES TERMINATED…

September 11, 2025

The Kamla Persad Bissessar government is under fire again, for its decision to terminate the services of scores of workers.

This time it is at the unemployment relief programme.

The termination letters were issued yesterday.

The line minister for the URP Kadijah Ameen, has insisted the move is part of the restructuring of the programme.

The minister said it should not be seen as political.

At a public meeting of the opposition Peoples National Movement in the west last evening, political leader Penelope Beckles questioned the prime minister’s love for the people.

Similar actions were taken at CEPEP and the reforestation programmes, shortly after the government assumed office in April this year.

Thousands went home triggering criticisms from the opposition, Peoples National Movement.

