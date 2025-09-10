OVER TWO HUNDRED ILLEGAL VENEZUELAN MIGRANTS TO BE DEPORTED…

Government plans to deport more than 200 Venezuelan migrants, who are here illegally.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar says, her government is committed to securing the nation’s borders and dealing with illegal immigration.

She is reported as saying, a vessel was dispatched and arrived off cedros yesterday.

According to the prime minister, the police service has increased its monitoring of migrants who enter the country illegally.

She is telling of plans to upgrade the Cedros coast guard facility, and have more vessels dispatched to the area.

The 200 migrants are said to be housed at the detention centre, in the east and in the two main jails.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar is reported as saying, the Venezuelan ambassador is working with Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers and defence minister Wayne Sturge.

Meanwhile, the prime minister says, no state resources will be wasted searching the sea for bodies of Venezuelans killed by the United States military.

Last week, eleven Venezuelans were killed by the US in, international waters labeled as narco terrorists, and belonging to the drug cartels.

According to Prime Minister Persad Bissessar Trinidad and Tobago’s duty ends, with recovering any carcasses that wash ashore.

It was the prime minister’s response to a call by Colombian President, Gustavo Petro on the government of Trinidad and Tobago to search for the remains, of the 11 men killed in the strike.

Local police are yet to identify the two bodies, which washed ashore over the last weekend.