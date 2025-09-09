SUPPORT YOUR COMMISSIONER OR GET OUT OF THE SERVICE…

The Homeland Security minister, tells executives of the police service to stand behind their commissioner or get out of the service.

Roger Alexander was addressing the passing out parade of batches, three and four of 2024 at the police academy in St. James yesterday.

Looking directly at members of the ttps executive minister alexander called on them to fully support commissioner alister guevarro or get out

He noted in recent times, some in the executive of the TTPS who are not in support of the commissioner.

He told members of the executive, to do their jobs or get out of the service.

To the new recruits, minister Alexander pointed to the threats facing the country.

He called on them to protect and serve with pride.