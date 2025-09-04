QUESTIONS OVER LEGITMACY OF LATEST CAL STATEMENT ON THE STATUS OF COMPANY CEO…

The authenticity of yet another missive, purporting to have come from Caribbean Airlines regarding the status of its chief executive officer, Garvin Medera is being questioned.

Yesterday, a document was being circulated saying Mr. Medera had been sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal review.

His leave was reportedly with immediate effect.

Later in the day, without any ownership of that missive, Caribbean Airlines denied the so-called release was bonafide.

A brief statement said the information in circulation was false.

There has been no official word from the line minister, finance minister Davendranath Tancoo or Mr. Medera

The airline and its operations got a tongue-lashing from, Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar last month.

She said, the airline was losing money and it had two years to get its house in order.

The prime minister said if this does not change, people would lose their jobs.

It is now being reported Mr. Medera has been sent on vacation leave.

Mr. Medera has been CEO of the airline, over the past eight years.