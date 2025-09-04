RECKLESS & BENEATH THE OFFICE SAYS OPPOSITION OF PRIME MINISTERS KILL THEM ALL STATEMENT…

More criticisms for Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s kill them violently comment after the claim by the Americans, which they had shot up a boat carrying drugs.

The boat reportedly left Venezuela, and was attacked in international waters by US soldiers on warships deployed to the area.

Among those critical of the prime minister is opposition leader Pennelope Beckles, who calls on her to retract the statement.

Yesterday, Mrs. Beckles called the comment reckless, disgraceful and inconsistent with the oath she has taken to uphold the constitution and the law” .

According to Mrs. Beckles the statement by the prime minister was “completely unbecoming of the head of state who is expected to be more prudent in her language”.

The opposition leader posted on her Facebook page that Mrs. Persad Bissesar’s inflammatory social media output, draws the country into unnecessary conflict.

She said, such a statement disregarded the potential for heightened tensions between Venezuela and the United States, which she said could be reduced through prudent and diplomatic engagement.