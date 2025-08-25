ONE PSYCHOLOGIST SAYS THE NATIONS CHILDREN ARE AT RISK FOLLOWING TOBAGO SUICIDE…

One psychologist says, young people will now be able to talk about their issues with someone willing to listen via Whatsapp.

Dr. Katijah Khan comments follows the news of the, 16-year-old boy in Tobago who was found hanging from a rafter at his home.

Dr. Khan says, it was for this reason the Ministry of Health has sought to partner with a number of agencies, to present a text services to at risk youth.

Speaking with newscentre five yesterday Dr. Khan said, there is help available even via text messages.

Dr. Khan also said, this service is free and anonymous.

The boy was discovered by his mother, who called the police.