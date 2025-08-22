A CALL FOR SENATOR DAVID NAKIHID TO BE FIRED OVER CONTROVERSIAL INDEPENDENCE DAY STATEMENTS…

The opposition People’s National Movement wants senator David Nakhid fired, after statements he posted on his Facebook page.

Senator Nakhid has been facing criticisms for his comments, on his government’s decision to cancel this year’s military independence parade on August 31st.

He referred to the parade as a PNM event, and is standing by his government’s decision to cancel.

Government has said, out of an abundance of caution and in light of the existing reported threats against government officials, it is prudent to cancel the parade.

The three month old administration, has been facing severe criticisms since.

Chairman of the PNM Marvin Gonsalez.

Believes senator Nakhid’s appointment should be revoked.

He says, that the leader of the United National Congress and Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar, cannot distance herself from the comment.

He said, Mr. Nakhid must go.

He was speaking with newscenter five yesterday.