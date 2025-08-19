COP, ALISTER GUEVARRO, SAYS THE DECISION TO CANCEL THE PARADE WAS NOT EASY ONE…

In a related story, the head of the Trinidad and Tobago police service is weighing in on the cancellation of the annual Independence Day military parade.

The commissioner of police, Alister Guevarro says, the decision to cancel the parade was not made by the police alone.

He says the police force supports the move, which came after input from various agencies and units within the national security apparatus.

When asked by newscentre five about the reasons for the cancellation, Commissioner Guevarro was guarded, reminding the public that national security matters must be handled with discretion.