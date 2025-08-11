POLICE SERVICE REMINDS THAT LIFE IS FRAGILE AFTER FIVE WEEKEND ROAD DEATHS…

Five people are killed in separate road traffic accidents between Friday night and Sunday morning, with others injured.

One incident took place during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Reports say, an unidentified man was killed and another pedestrian, Saleem Mohammed, was injured after being struck on the westbound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt highway near Maloney.

Police say the driver, of bon accord, Tobago, told officers the pair, both dressed in dark clothing, ran across the highway into his path.

The unidentified man died at the scene, while Mr. Mohammed was taken to hospital.

On the eastbound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Negus Clauzel of Peyton Ville, Carapo, died after being hit while attempting to cross the roadway on Sunday morning.

Police say, the driver of a vehicle was heading east when the collision occurred.

Ms. Clauzel was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Chaguanas, two friends from Vistabella , driver Rondell Mungroo, 36, and passenger Adrian Neemah, 19, were killed around 1:35 am Sunday when their Nissan Ad Wagon ran off the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway near Chief Brands in Charlieville.

Fire officers found the vehicle in a ditch and the men lying on the grass,with no signs of life.

They were pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the Mt. Hope mortuary.

Relatives said, they had left home to meet friends at a nightspot at heartland plaza.

In Penal, Habib John, 47, was killed and Ann Marie Codrington injured after being struck while walking along Rochard Road near Platanite Trace around 7pm Friday.

Police said, a Kia K700 driven by a 33-year-old man hit both pedestrians.

Mr. John died on the scene, and Codrington was taken to hospital.

