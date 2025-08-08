HIGH COURT RULES THAT ALL CASE DOCUMENTS IN CEPEP LEGAL MATTER BE SENT TO THE DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC PROSECUTIONS…

A high court judge has stayed the lawsuit filed by a Laventille based contractor against the CEPEP Company.

Justice Margaret Mohammed yesterday, directed that all case documents should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a full and comprehensive probe.

The case was filed by Eastman Enterprise Limited after CEPEP terminated its contract.

The judge’s ruling was set for today, but it was instead delivered yesterday.

The claims surrounding the case are on allegations that CEPEP’s former board improperly, extended 336 contracts through September 2029.

CEPEP welcomes the decision of justice Mohammed.

CEPEP says, whilst it has emerged victorious, it is extremely concerned about the fraudulent misrepresentation made to the board, following the granting of cabinet approval to extend 300 contracts.





CEPEP says it considers, this to be a most serious matter, as it sets a dangerous precedent for corporate governance.

It says, it take special notice of the fact that the learned judge has seen it fit to refer to this matter to the, Director of Public Prosecutions for his attention.