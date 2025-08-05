FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED IN THE DISAPPEARANCE OF A LA ROAMAINE COUPLE…

Relatives of a La Romaine couple are beginning to fear the worse.

Samuel Montano and his girlfriend Saheeda Mohammed have been reported missing.

Reports say, officers were alerted by relatives who discovered what appeared to be a trail of blood leading from mr montano’s home to the shoreline last Saturday.

According to police, the family started a search which has since turned up spent shells.

Family members suspect foul play.

Ms. Mohammed father fears the worse.

Mr. Montano is 44 years old.

He was last seen at around 11am.

Last Saturday along with 36 year old Ms. Mohammed, at the La Romaine home of his sister.

The man’s sibling told investigators the couple had come over to use the washroom facilities.

However, Ms. Montano said, she was unable to reach her brother the next day.

She told police she visited his home at Sunset Cove and discovered what appeared to be a trail of blood stretching from the residence down to the shoreline behind the property.

Alarmed, she contacted the police.

A friend of the couple is also distraught.

An investigation is underway.