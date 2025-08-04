SATEMENT ON THE DEATH OF SENATOR DEOROOP TEEMAL, DRAWS CONTROVERSY…

There is some contention over statements made by the ruling United National Congress and independent senator Anthony Vieira.

The statements follow the sudden death of independent senator, Deoroop Teemal.

Senator Teemal died at his St. Augustine home yesterday morning.

He was 68 years old.

In paying tribute to Mr. Teemal his colleague, senator Vieira yesterday said, in his final months he was troubled by recent criticisms of the bench.

Senator Vieira said, the attacks on senator teemal personally and the bench affected his health.

According to senator Vieira, the unnecessary and deeply unfair attacks in a toxic political environment were troubling.

The United National Congress, which was part of the so called attacks, paid tribute to senator teemal as well.

However, public relations officer of the UNC, Dr. Kirk Meighoo finds senator viera’s statement tasteless, offensive and self serving

and the tributes are pouring in after the death of the senator.

Opposition senator Dr. Amery Browne says, senator Teemal was a gentleman and true patriot.

Former Member of Parliament for Mayaro, Rushton Parray shared with newscentre five, his experiences serving alongside Mr. Teemal on the joint select committee on land and physical infrastructure.

Mr. Parray also highlighted the significant impact senator, Teemal made outside of the parliamentary arena.

Mr. Parray said, senator Teemal’s legacy of integrity and service would continue to inspire people for generations to come.

Senator Teemal also served as president of the National Council of Indian Culture.

The National Council for Indian Culture first vice-president Surujdeo Mangaroo describes Mr. Teemal’s death as a “tremendous loss” for Indian cultural development.

He has confirmed that Mr. Teemal had been unwell for the past week.

Mr. Mangaroo will act as president until elections in April 2026.

Mr. Teemal served in the 11th, 12th, and 13th republican parliaments.