THE APPEALS COURT UPHOLDS RULING IN KINGS COUNCIL’S CONVICTION…

An appeal by British King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson against his conviction and sentence for, conspiracy to commit corruption and money laundering has been dismissed by the court of appeal.

The ruling, delivered yesterday by justices Nolan Bereaux, James Aboud and Geoffrey Henderson, affirmed an earlier decision by a single judge, justice Mark Mohammed, who had refused to extend the time for nelson to file his appeal.

Mr. Nelson was convicted on June 4, 2019, after pleading guilty to conspiring with former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and attorney Gerald Ramdeen to corruptly give rewards to Ramlogan, and to conspire to launder those funds.

He was subsequently sentenced on March 2, 2020, by then high court justice Malcolm Holdip now an appeal court justice to pay a fine of $2.25 million or, in default, face three years of hard labour.

Mr. Nelson’s application for leave to appeal was filed significantly out of time on October 31, 2023.

The central tenet of Mr. nelson’s proposed appeal was that the circumstances leading to his plea agreement constituted an abuse of process and executive power, and a breach of a promise not to prosecute.

