A MOTHER GRIVES AS HER TWO SONS DISAPPEAR…

Posted on July 23, 2025 by admin

Concerns over the disappearances of two young men.

Relatives of 21-year-old Keeran Latchman and 18-year-old Ryan Singh were up to last evening searching for them.

The two young men are from D’Abadie.

Mr. Latchman’s mother Annie Seetahal told the express yesterday, her son has epilepsy and needs his medicine.

The two are said, to have left for Valencia to transport a boat engine in Valencia.

Ms. Seetahal said, she has been looking for her son.

She wants her son returned to her.

The two are reported to have left for Valencia at around, 2pm on Monday.

