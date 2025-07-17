RACE TALK CLOUDS STATE BOARD APPOINTMENTS…

Government minister Jearlean John has slammed opposition MP Marvin Gonzales, after he raised questions about the ethnic composition of state-appointed boards by the United National Congress-led government.

He was speaking yesterday at a news conference held at the, opposition leader’s office in Port of Spain.

Asked to clarify his statement, MP Gonzales said, a PNM cabinet took great care when appointing state boards to ensure diversity.

Gonzales emphasized the PNM’s commitment to ethnic diversity.

In response to questions from the express, Ms. John, who is the Minister of Works and Infrastructure, noted that Mr. Gonzales raised concerns about the ethnic composition of state-appointed boards, commenting that when he looked at it, he wondered if this was Bangladesh or Delhi”.

Minister John condemned Gonzales’ comments, as she reminded that the majority of the population voted for the UNC government at the April 28th general election.

She said the UNC government has been in office for eight short weeks, and “we are committed to deepening racial justice and cultivating ethnic harmony in this country.

She said, the UNC administration would manage Trinidad and Tobago’s affairs with fairness and equity to all people.