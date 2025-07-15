PM PLEDGES TO EMPOWER THE YOUTH OF T&T…

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, pledges her government’s commitment to empowering young people.

She gave the assurance in her message to observe, UN world youth skills day.

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar notes the theme of this year’s event is youth empowerment through artificial intelligence (AI) and digital skills.

The head of the cabinet says since assuming office two months ago, the UNC embarked on the establishment of the ministry of public administration and artificial intelligence to drive innovation across governance, education and the economy.

This ministry, the prime minister says, was created through the merger of the public administration and digital transformation ministries that existed under the former pnm government.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar says, the reinstatement of the schools laptop programme to ensure every form one student receives a device is another effort to advance digital inclusion, opportunity and equity.

She hopes the 2025/2026 budget will include additional programmes to foster youth development.

As Prime Minister, Mrs. Persad-Bissessar says she remains committed to building a society where every young person is empowered and equipped to shape a better future.

