ATTORNEY MARTIN GEORGE ON 150 THOUSAND DOLLARS BAIL….

Charged with two sex related offences attorney at law, Martin George appears in court.

The founding chairman of crime stoppers international for the entire Caribbean region, has been granted TT$150,000 bail after he appeared in court on sex related charges.

Fifty-eight year old Mr. George, who is also the chairman and founding director of the Tobago business chamber, appeared before high court master, Indira Chinebas, charged with grievous sexual assault and indecent assault.

According to the charge, Mr. George is alleged to have committed the sexual offences on March 22nd at his law firm in Port of Spain.

The former member of the police service commission appeals tribunal was arrested on July 8th, at his Port of Spain office by detectives assigned to the, Port of Spain criminal investigations department.

The victim, a young attorney, alleged she was assaulted at the Port of Spain offices of Martin George and company.

He appeared in court yesterday and was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim, “directly or indirectly” and to stay 500 metres away from her at all times.

The matter was adjourned to October 7th, for a status hearing.

Mr.George, who previously served as a three-time member of the PSC, vice president of the Tobago lawyers association and vice president of the Tobago Division of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, is being represented by former attorney general, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, and John Health, SC.