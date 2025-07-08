PM MAKES GOOD ON CAMPAIGN PROMISE, STAND YOUR GROUND LEGISLATION IS COMING…

Within the next two months, the promised stand your ground legislation of the United National Congress will be taken to the parliament.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar last night said, the draft is almost complete.

The initiative was promised by the UNC as it sought the vote of the people, leading up to the April 28th general election.

Now that the party is in government, Prime Minister Persad Bissessar told the Monday night report in Penal, its time to deliver on that promise.

In outlining some of the measures in the draft bill the prime minister insisted, several realities are to be considered.

She said, access to legal firearm is part of the stand your ground legislation as well.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar referred to a familiar but controversial instruction, of the not too distant past.

The prime minister was addressing a political meeting of her, United National Congress in her constituency.