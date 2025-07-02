SECTIONS OF THE TRADE UNION MOVEMENT UPSET OVER YET TO BE REALIZED SALARY INCREASES…

There are grumblings within some sections of the trade union movement, over yet to be realized, salary increases promised by the United National Congress, before the general election.

Specifically, they are the National Trade Union center and the association representing nurses.

President of nurse’s association Idi Stuart says, while some unions accepted the former administration’s 4 percent, nurses and other workers in the health sector remain on 2013 salaries.

He says, he cannot afford to give the new government any grace period, to be later considered collateral damage.

Mr. Stuart says, at this time the government has increased the hours of services, at all health centers across the country with skeletal nursing staff in the sector.

He says, his association wants an over 10% increase which, was promised by the UNC and placed in its manifesto ahead of the general election.

NATUC head, Michael Anisette says, he is coming for the 12 percent, which was promised by Kamla Persad Bissessar led peoples partnership.

He says, the PNM government refused to pay.

They were speaking on TV6’s Morning Edition programme yesterday.