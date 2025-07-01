DISMISSED CEPEP WORKERS TOLD BY GOVERNMENT NOT TO WORRY…

Government is telling dismissed workers of the community based environmental protection and enhancement programme, CEPEP not to worry, the ruling party will not turn its back on them.

Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder yesterday said, the corruption within CEPEP is mind-boggling.

He said, his government had no choice but to send home the workers, said to be in the thousands.

On the morning show on i95.5fm yesterday, minister Elder described the workers as collateral damage.

Meanwhile, outside the parliament yesterday opposition senator Foster Cummings called the dismissal of the workers unjust.

Senator Cummings was on his way into the parliament, for a sitting of the upper house.

