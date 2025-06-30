PNM CHAIRMAN SOUNDS THE BATTLE CRY HE TELLS SUPPORTERS GET READY…

It is now official Penelope Beckles is the new political leader of the Peoples National Movement.

She is now the first woman to lead the party.

After contesting the internal elections unchallenged Mrs. Beckles yesterday, called on members of the party to return to the fold.

The MP for Arima and her executive were installed at the city hall in Port of Spain yesterday.

New chairman of the party, Marvin Gonsalzes is warning against what he has described as the bloodletting by the government of Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar.

He lamented the dismissals of top ranking officials of state enterprises, such as the water and sewerage authority and the central bank.

Mr. Gonzales also said even the president of the republic may be under threat.

At the special convention, lady vice chairman Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly echoed the words of the party’s founder Dr. Eric Williams at a convention in 1960.

She wants members to unite at this time.

She said, there is a party to serve and a country to defend.