CLAIMS OF JOB LOSSES AT WASA…

The job security of over 500 contracted workers at WASA’s Operational Control Center is said to be, hanging in the balance.

Newscentre Five understands, the contracts of 50, in office, and over 400 field workers have not been renewed and they are yet to receive word on, their employment status within the organization.

Speaking with Newscentre Five, yesterday, former Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said, the O.C.C project was essential to the transformation of the utility.

He said, thousands of households were receiving water without making payment to WASA.

According to Mr. Gonzales, many of those homeowners were regularized under the programme, to the benefit of WASA.

Mr .Gonzales said, plans are underway to cancel the project which also provided jobs in the 41 constituencies across the country.

On Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Keithroy Halliday was sent home.

Mr. Halliday was replaced by Jeevan Joseph who is now acting in the position.

This follows a new WASA board being sworn in last week.