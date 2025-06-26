LARRY HOWAI TO TAKE UP THE REINS OF THE CENTRAL BANK TODAY…

Larry Howai is on the job from today, and he says among his priorities is the troubling foreign exchange situation in the country.

Mister Howai has been appointed, cenral bank governor.

This after the appointment of governor Dr. Alvin Hilaire was revoked on the request of Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar.

Details of the circumstances, which led to dr. Hilaire’s removal, have not yet been confirmed, but reports are pointing in the direction of soured relations between the former governor and the new government.

Yesterday, he received his instrument of appointment from finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo.

Mr. Howai is today reported as saying, he did not wish to return to public life, but he agreed to the prime minister’s request when she said, she needed him to help address the challenges.

He is vowing to the fix the foreign exchange situation.

Mr. Howai believes, there is need for better management of the foreign exchange situation and transparency must be added.

Dr. Hilaire is quoted today as saying, he would rather be fired for doing his job.