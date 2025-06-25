HEIGHTENED SECURITY AT PIARCO AIRPORT…

24/7 hour enhanced security, using tactical forces and the canine unit is now in effect at the Piarco International Airport.

Newly appointed Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro says, the move is to improve the safety and security at the country’s main gateway.

Commissioner Guevarro says violence does not respect borders, terminals, or time zones.

Yesterday he said, every effort is being made to deter criminal activity at the airport.

This follows two high profile incidents at the airport in recent times; one of them was the murder of a man outside the arrival hall of the airport.

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, finds the initiative comforting.

The deployment is already in effect.