DCP SUZETTE MARTIN UNDER INVESTIGATION….

Commissioner of Police Allistair Guevarro confirms his deputy, Suzette Martin is being investigated.

At his maiden news conference yesterday, commissioner Guevarro said, the allegations against DCP Martin involves the 2022 arrest of a firearms, dealer and trainer in Barbados.

According to the TTPS, the investigation into DCP Martin began after, Professional Standards Bureau officers conducted an audit at the business of an Aranguez firearms dealer.

Asked to detail the allegations against DCP Martin, commissioner Guevarro stressed that the investigation remains active.

He said, DCP Martin remains in her position as Deputy Commissioner and is not currently suspended.



Quizzed on whether keeping her in the post could affect the integrity of the investigation, the top cop expressed confidence in the team led by ACP Curt Simon.

The Brent Thomas audit, is alleged to have discovered several irregularities, which lead to the search of the dealer’s home, where explosive devices and prohibited firearms were discovered.

In April 2023, high court judge Devindra Rampersad ruled that Mr. Thomas’ arrest carried out by officers led by DCP Martin amounted to an “abduction.”

The then Attorney General Reginald Armour later issued an apology to, Barbadian authorities.

The commissioner assured the assembled media and the public, that every aspect of the inquiry would be conducted in full compliance with established police procedures.