A man has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Savanna Dyer.

Her body was found in Carlsen Field, one day after she was last seen outside a bar.

Twenty-one year old security officer Kibwe Wells was charged over the weekend, after the deputy director of public prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal gave the instruction.

Mr. Wells is from Quarry Street East Dry River Port of Spain.

He was charged by officers of the region, three-homicide bureau and is expected to appear in the south court b, San Fernando.

A second man was also detained last week, but he has not yet been charged and remains at the St. Anns hospital where he was taken after he surrendered to police at the homicide bureau in Port of Spain.

The first suspect was detained around 11 p.m.

On June 16th at his home on quarry street

Ms. Dyer was from river estate Diego Martin.